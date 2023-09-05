Ganja supplied to K'taka prison inmates in fruits; three held

Hassan, (Karnataka) Sep 5 Karnataka police have arrested three persons on charges of attempting to smuggle ganja to prison inmates hidden in fruits in Hassan district, police said on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as 28-year-old Tabrez, 21-year-old Wasim and 20-year-old Rakeeb. The accused were into vegetable selling and scrap business.

According to the police, the accused used to make a hole in the fruits, stuff ganja inside and cover it with stickers.

The three were caught when they were trying to throw the apples and mosambi fruits with ganja into the prison campus at the back of the building.

On noticing the suspicious movement, Hassan city police took them into custody and seized ganja-stuffed three apples and two mosambi fruits.

The accused have confessed to the crime.

Recently, the Hassan prison was raided by the police.

During the raids the police had recovered ganja and mobiles following which, four prison officers were suspended.

Further investigation is on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor