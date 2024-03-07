Ganja valued at Rs 1cr seized in Gurugram; 2 held

Gurugram, March 7 About 549 kg of ganja (cannabis) valued at Rs 1 crore was seized in Haryana's Gurugram district and two accused were arrested in this connection, the police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch team of the Gurugram Police intercepted a truck near Lakhuwas village, and nabbed the two drug peddlers, a spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Taslim -- a resident of Nuh, and Mukeem -- a resident of Palwal district in Haryana.

The ganja was being smuggled from Visakhapatnam and was supposed to be delivered to Tauru in Nuh district, the police said.

During a search operation, the police recovered multiple bags containing 549 kg ganja, the police said.

"The culprits have been arrested and the truck along with the ganja was seized. A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered against them at Sohna city police station," he added.

