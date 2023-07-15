Ganja valued at Rs 8 lakh seized in Goa; 1 held

Panaji, July 14 Goa police on Friday arrested one person from Odisha for allegedly possessing 8 kg 'ganja' valued at Rs 8 lakh.

North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan said that a raid was conducted at Sinquerim- Bardez, where the accused person was found with ganja.

"Calangute Police received information from sources that one person would come to deliver narcotic substances to his prospective customers at Sinquerim Bardez Goa. Accordingly, a raid was conducted and 8 kg of greenish coloured leafy substance suspected to be ganja was found," the police officer said.

The accused person was identified as Deepak, 35.

