'Gaon ki haveli, gaon ka ghar' on our radar to promote rural tourism, says Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, May 31 Rajasthan, which is known for its imposing forts and grand palaces, will soon be making a mark with its ‘gaon ki haveli, gaon ka ghar’ scheme as the state government will promote rural tourism strongly.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that tourism is on the Rajasthan government's priority’ list and rural tourism is a significant factor in this

“We will be promoting our ‘gaon ki haveli and gaon ka ghar’ to showcase the culture of rural tourism", he said.

The government also aims to promote religious tourism. We have plans to bring in a Krishna circuit on the lines of the Ram circuit under which the Rajasthan and the UP governments will work together to promote the Braj area which stretches to Rajasthan and UP, he added.

Special circuits will be curated to boost religious tourism, wildlife tourism and rural tourism, said CM Sharma.

“Braj bhoomi, bagad area, temples like Tripura Sundari, sites like Sita Abhyaranya, Saat mataon ka mandir, Sariska and other such places will be promoted and special circuits will be made based on tourists’ interest, he added.

Sports is yet another area which will be promoted by the government, he added. Rajasthan;s youths have a strong interest in sports. Many sports talents have emerged from the Shekhawati area and so we are planning to boost the sports culture in the state. When asked how, he said, “Wait for a few months and you will see the results coming in.”

