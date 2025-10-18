Garib Rath Express Fire: Amritsar-Saharsa Train Coach Catches Fire Near Sirhind Station in Punjab (Watch Video)

A major fire broke out in a Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express' coach on Saturday morning, October 18. The blaze erupted when the train was near Sirhind railway station. There was no casualty in the incident. The fire broke out around 7:30 AM when the train (number 12204) was coming from Amritsar.

The incident occurred when the Garib Rath Express was travelling to Saharsa from Amritsar, just half a kilometre ahead of Ambala railway station. The train was halted after passengers noticed smoke and informed officials. The smoke was seen billowing from one of the coaches.

VIDEO | Sirhind, Punjab: A major train accident was averted near Sirhind railway station when a fire broke out in the Garib Rath Express travelling from Amritsar to Saharsa, just half a kilometre ahead of Ambala. The train was halted immediately after smoke was seen billowing… pic.twitter.com/vXwHoqTEJB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 18, 2025

"A fire broke out in a coach of Train No. 12204 Amritsar-Saharsa at Sirhind Station in Punjab earlier today. No casualties reported. Fire has been extinguished," said Ministry of Railways.

However, firefighters rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control soon after. According to Sirhind GRP SHO Ratan Lal, no casualties were reported as passengers were evacuated in time. Three coaches were damaged in the incident, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

An investigation is underway to find out the exact cause of the fire. Several passengers were injured while fleeing the train in panic.