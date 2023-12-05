Gas cylinder explosion sparks fire in Ahmedabad apartment, four of family injured

Ahmedabad, Dec 5 A fire broke out in an apartment at Hebron flats in Ahmedabad on Tuesday , leaving four family members with minor burns.

Authorities said that the incident was triggered by a gas cylinder explosion, allegedly caused by overheating.

Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services responded with alacrity as local residents alerted the officials following the blast.

The explosion occurred in the storage area while the family was boiling water.

The proximity between the burner and the gas cylinder resulted in the cylinder overheating and eventually exploding and the resulting fire engulfed the third floor of the three-story building, officials said.

Fire fighters team reached the scene and extinguished the blaze within 20-25 minutes. The team also evacuated four members of the family from the affected flat. One of the injured individuals was promptly transferred to LG Hospital for medical attention.

