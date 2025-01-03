Gas leak after LPG tanker overturns in Coimbatore, five schools closed

Chennai, Jan 3 A tanker lorry carrying 20 metric tons of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) overturned on the Avinashi flyover in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore during the early hours of Friday.

The tanker was transporting LPG from the Kochi Bharat Petroleum Plant to a storage facility in Coimbatore when the accident occurred. The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The overturning caused a gas leak, which has since been brought under control after several hours of operations.

Officials stated that the leak posed a significant risk to residents in the immediate vicinity. As a precaution, five schools in the neighbourhood were closed to ensure the safety of children, and residents within a one-kilometre radius of the accident site were evacuated.

The Avinashi flyover remains closed, and vehicles were rerouted to alternative routes.

Specialised equipment brought from Tiruchy was being used to safely remove the overturned tanker.

Officials noted that the absence of overhead power lines on the flyover helped prevent a major disaster.

The incident has drawn comparisons to the December 20 accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, where an LPG tanker caught fire after overturning. The resulting blast killed four on the spot and injured 80 people, many of whom were critically hurt with some succumbing to their injuries. The death toll rose to 19.

The fire also destroyed 37 vehicles, including trailers, trucks, buses, and several smaller vehicles. Dense smoke caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties for locals, and some reported finding dead birds in the area.

Ten days before the Coimbatore incident, another accident involving an LPG truck occurred in the district. A truck loaded with LPG cylinders overturned at Kanuvai, though no casualties were reported.

Police later revealed that poor maintenance of the vehicle contributed to the accident. In Friday’s incident, authorities are continuing efforts to fully secure the area and clear the overturned tanker.

