Gas Leak in Jaipur: 10 Students Hospitalised After Fainting at Coaching Institute

Ten students from a coaching institute in Mahesh Nagar were hospitalized on Sunday evening after fainting, reportedly due to a suspected gas leak from a drain, police said. The students experienced breathing difficulties and severe headaches before being taken to the hospital, authorities added.

"Ten students of the institute fainted due to a suspected gas leak from the drain. Some smoke from the kitchen on the terrace of the building had also come in," police said. Officials ruled out the possibility of food poisoning and confirmed that the students are now in stable condition.

A doctor at a private hospital stated that seven students were brought in after reporting breathing difficulties, while the others were taken to different facilities. All the students experienced suffocation and bouts of coughing, the doctor added. No administration official was immediately available for comment.

