Gas pipeline leak in UP's Baghpat; IOCL begins repair work

Baghpat (UP), July 26 A leak was suspected in IOCL's Dadri-Panipat natural gas pipeline in the section passing through Yamuna river in village Jagos in Baghpat due to heavy rains and continued increase in water level of Yamuna River, an official said on Wednesday.

Incessant rain and rise in water level are preventing access to the site. However, immediate action to stop the operations of the Dadri-Panipat natural gas pipeline has been taken.

The valves installed at upstream and downstream of Yamuna river were closed and the pipeline section has been isolated, resulting in no further leakage of gas.

According to a notification, a team of officials headed by the regional head is at the site along with members from local administration. The exact cause of suspected leakage will be ;ascertained upon recession of water and further site investigation. It may be noted that the river water has not been polluted due to the suspected gas leakage.

The Dadri Panipat Pipeline (DPPL) was commissioned in the year 2010. It is a 132-km long pipeline and carries natural gas from Dadri in Uttar Pradesh till Panipat Refinery in Haryana.

On its route, it supplies natural gas to nine different customers. Supply of gas through alternate source is underway and likely to be resumed shortly.

Site assessment reveals no damage to environment (water/soil), property or life.

