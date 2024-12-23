GATE Exam 2025 Schedule Released: Subject-Wise Dates Announced; Check Full Details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 exam schedule. According to the timetable, the engineering entrance exam will take place on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates who are going to appear in this exam can check the subject-wise GATE 2024 exam schedule below.

GATE 2025: SUBJECT-WISE SCHEDULE

1st February 2025:

CS1 (Computer Science and Information Technology)

AG (Agricultural Engineering)

MA (Mathematics)

CS2 (Computer Science and IT)

NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering)

MT (Mining Engineering)

TF (Textile Engineering)

IN (Instrumentation Engineering)

2nd February 2025:

ME (Mechanical Engineering)

PE (Production and Industrial Engineering)

AR (Architecture and Planning)

EE (Electrical Engineering)

15th February 2025:

CY (Chemistry)

AE (Aerospace Engineering)

DA (Development Studies)

ES (Environmental Science and Engineering)

PI (Polymer Engineering)

EC (Electronics and Communication Engineering)

GE (Geology and Geophysics)

XH (Humanities and Social Sciences)

BM (Biomedical Engineering)

EY (Ecology and Evolution)

16th February 2025:

CE1 (Civil Engineering)

GG (Geology and Geophysics)

CH (Chemical Engineering)

PH (Physics)

BT (Biotechnology)

CE2 (Civil Engineering)

ST (Statistics)

XE (Engineering Sciences)

XL (Life Sciences)

MN (Mining Engineering)

ADMIT CARDS

Admit cards for GATE 2025 will be released in January, giving candidates sufficient time to prepare using official mock tests replicating the exam experience. It is mandatory for candidates to bring a printed copy of their admit card to the examination hall.