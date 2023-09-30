Gathering in and outside Delhi banquet hall dispersed on report of suspected religious conversion: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Sep 30 Police acted to disperse a gathering both inside and outside a banquet hall in north Delhi in response to a report of a suspected religious conversion, a senior police official said on Saturday.

According to a senior police officer, a police control room call was received at 9:13 p.m at Wazirabad police station regarding gathering of people and religious conversion taking place following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

However, when the police team reached the spot, it was revealed that a birthday party of a six-year-old child was organised at the venue which was attended by around 50 to 60 people.

"There were around 50 to 60 people inside the banquet hall and around 300 to 400 people were outside. The situation was tense at that time. The people present inside and outside were asked to immediately disperse.

“Five to six people from outside the banquet hall were detained and later released when the crowd was dispersed. No matter of religious conversion has come into the notice so far,” said the official.

However, an enquiry has been initiated under ACP Timarpur and the statements of people present in the birthday party are being registered. "Police are also asking the people who made PCR calls to register their statements. The videos of the birthday party are also being checked as part of the probe. Accordingly, necessary legal action would be initiated,” the official added.

