Gauhati HC acquits six convicts in 2004 I-Day blast case

Guwahati, Aug 24 The Gauhati High Court on Thursday overturned the 2019 verdict of an Assam court by acquitting all six convicts in the 2004 Indepdence Day Dhemaji bomb blast case of all charges.

Six persons were found guilty by Dhemaji District and Sessions Court in July 2019. Of them, four were handed life sentences, while two others received 4 years of rigorous imprisonment.

On Thursday, the high court reversed the 2019 verdict of the lower court after observing that sufficient evidence against the convicted individuals had not been produced.

On August 15, 2004, a bomb exploded in Dhemaji during the Independence Day celebrations, killing 18 people, including 14 schoolchildren, and critically injuring at least 40 others.

The banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) had claimed responsibility for the attack, and within a short span of time, the police arrested at least 14 people.

The police filed cases against them under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with criminal conspiracy, Section 302 of the IPC, and other sections.

After many sessions, the Dhemaji District and Sessions Court determined that six of the 14 accused were guilty of both the blast and multiple deaths. Dipanjali Burhagohain, Muhi Handique, Jatin Dubori, and Leela Gogoi received life sentences of solitary confinement. Each of them were asked to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

For their roles in the conspiracy, the other two individuals, Prashanta Bhuyan and Hemen Gogoi were handed four years' RI and fines of Rs 2,000.

The district court absolved the eight other accused -- Minu Borah, Joya Chutiya, Jiten Chutiya, Apsara Bora, Govind Kalita, Jaychandra Chutiya, Chandranath Gogoi, and Mohan Chutiya, of all allegations.

Later, the convicts filed a petition in the Gauhati High Court to review their challenge to the lower court's judgment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor