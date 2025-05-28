Gaurav Gogoi Pak visit: Earthquake will happen on Sep 10, claims Assam BJP chief

Guwahati, May 28 Assam BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi regarding Pakistan visit of the state chief of the grand old party.

Saikia said: “The state government will come up with big revelations on September 10 and there will be earthquake in the Congress camp following this. Gaurav Gogoi has divulged only a part of his visit to Pakistan and the links of his wife with the neighbouring nation.”

The state BJP president also claimed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has collected many details about Congress MP’s visit to Pakistan which will be revealed in September.

“The people will get to know about every detail on September 10," Saikia stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gogoi addressed the controversy involving his 2013 visit to Pakistan and his wife’s professional background.

In a bid to end speculation and social media narratives questioning his family’s associations, Gogoi clarified that his wife, Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, worked with an international NGO and was stationed in Pakistan in 2011 for a year as part of her official duties.

“I visited Pakistan only once, in 2013, in full compliance with the Government of India’s rules and regulations,” he said.

“My personal and professional life has always been transparent and aligned with the national interest.”

He also emphasised the need for fact-based political discourse and urged opponents to focus on substantive issues rather than personal attacks.

Responding to questions about his family's citizenship, Gogoi acknowledged that his wife and two children hold British citizenship.

“My wife's citizenship is a personal decision. My second child was born in the UK. We faced many challenges while living in England during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led us to convert our first child’s citizenship to British,” he said.

