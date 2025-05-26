Gaurav Gogoi replaces Bhupen Borah as president of Cong's Assam unit

Guwahati, May 26 In a rejig in the Congress' Assam unit, party MP Gaurav Gogoi -- son of late former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi -- has been named the new state president of the grand old party, replacing Bhupen Borah.

Reacting to the Congress leadership’s decision to appoint him the president of the party's Assam unit, Gaurav Gogoi wrote on X that he is grateful to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal for trusting him with this responsibility.

Acknowledging the contributions of his predecessor, Gogoi praised former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Bhupen Kumar Borah for his leadership and dedication.

"He led the party from the front and made a tremendous contribution," Gogoi said, highlighting Borah’s efforts in navigating the party through challenging times in the state.

On a personal note, Gogoi reflected on the guidance and support he received from his family. "I would not have been here without the guidance of my parents and the support of my family, especially my wife and children," he wrote.

He emphasised the crucial role his loved ones played in his political journey. Gogoi also took a moment to appreciate the senior leaders and party workers in Assam, calling them "dedicated and inspiring".

He noted that their experience and wisdom had been instrumental in shaping his understanding of grassroots politics. Looking ahead, he stated his intention to seek the blessings of the people of Assam and work collaboratively with his colleagues to strengthen the Congress' position in the state.

"I am confident that together, we will achieve great things," he concluded.

On the other hand, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday fired a fresh salvo towards Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

The Chief Minister quoted senior Congress leader Ripun Bora, stating that "Bora had admitted to a serious breach of national security" — that the British wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi was allegedly on the payroll of the Pakistani government.

“If this is indeed true,” Sarma said, “it raises deeply alarming questions about national security.”

He emphasised that the presence of an individual allegedly connected to a hostile foreign power within the personal sphere of a sitting Member of Parliament “poses a serious and unacceptable threat to the integrity of India’s institutions".

The claim, which has not yet been substantiated with evidence, has triggered concerns across party lines.

Sarma stated that the government was not previously aware of these “shocking details,” but now that the matter is in the public domain, it is being examined with the gravity it warrants. “National security is non-negotiable,” he added.

