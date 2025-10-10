Gaurav Gogoi slams Assam govt over ‘hasty’ arrests in Zubeen Garg death probe

Guwahati, Oct 10 Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday criticised the Assam government and the state police over what he termed as “hurried arrests” in the ongoing investigation into the death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg, saying that justice cannot be claimed until the late singer’s family publicly acknowledges it.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Gogoi said that the probe into Garg’s death must be conducted with the highest degree of professionalism and fairness.

“When such serious allegations are made, it is the responsibility of the Assam Police to ensure that evidence is collected properly so that it stands in court,” he said.

“For grave charges such as murder or culpable homicide, there must be a thorough investigation. Unfortunately, the kind of meticulous inquiry that should have taken place has not been done, and instead, arrests have been made in haste.”

Reacting to the ruling BJP’s assertion that “justice has been delivered” in the Zubeen Garg case, the Congress leader questioned the government’s motives.

“Does the Chief Minister think the people of Assam don’t understand the law?” Gogoi asked.

“Justice will only be acknowledged when Zubeen Garg’s family — especially Garima Garg — comes forward and says they have received it. Until then, no matter what the BJP claims, we will not accept that justice has been served.”

The Congress MP also linked the ongoing investigation to a broader need for transparency and accountability in governance. He said that the state government must act with sincerity rather than making political statements.

“The CM’s duty is not to issue claims but to ensure that investigations are conducted honestly and evidence is presented before the court,” Gogoi asserted.

Earlier in the day, Gogoi also spoke about the growing strength of the Congress in Assam, noting that several leaders — including former MLA Virendra Sehtiya and a few BJP members “suffering from mental distress” — had recently joined the party.

He said it was encouraging to see young people from social service backgrounds stepping into politics through the Congress platform.

