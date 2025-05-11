Gaurav Gogoi welcomes ceasefire between India, Pakistan; hails Indian armed forces

New Delhi, May 11 Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi welcomed the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan and also praised the Indian armed forces for safeguarding India's sovereignty.

"I am grateful to the Indian armed forces for their stellar and professional role in defending India's territory and sovereignty. The men and women made us proud. I continue to pray for those families who suffered tremendously during the Pahalgam attack and the cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir, especially the Poonch region. Pakistan wanted to spread the two-nation theory in India, but Indians of all religions, ethnicities, and linguistic backgrounds rejected it and swore by the secularism in our Constitution. Over the last few days, Indians stood as one, united under our Tiranga, and everyone supported the Prime Minister and his government. The US, through the IMF, has overseen the funding of $2.5 billion into the Pakistani economy and has brokered an immediate ceasefire between India and Pakistan. I only hope they can ensure that this aid is not funnelled into terror groups," he wrote on X post.

He also urged that the International Monetary Fund's $2.5 billion aid to Pakistan should not be diverted to terror groups.

He expressed solidarity with families affected by the Pahalgam attack and cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in Poonch, and criticised Pakistan's attempts to promote the two-nation theory.

He highlighted India's unity under the Constitution's secular values and support for the Prime Minister.

Earlier on Saturday, both India and Pakistan took the crucial step of de-escalation to restore peace.

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed on Saturday that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier this week, and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions--on land, at sea, and in the air-- from 1700 hrs IST.

He noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for noon on May 12.

Addressing the press briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Misri said, "Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. They agreed that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, in the air, and at sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time."

He added, "Today, instructions have been given on both sides to implement this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on May 12 at 1200 hours."

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said," India and Pakistan have worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that both countries had agreed to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.

