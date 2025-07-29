Gaurav Gogoi’s wife was on payroll of Pakistan: BJP MP Dilip Saikia

Guwahati, July 29 In a veiled attack on Gaurav Gogoi, Assam BJP MP Dilip Saikia has alleged that the wife of a Congress leader was on the payroll of Pakistan and the media of the neighbouring country has been using the speech of Gogoi as a tool to criticise the Indian government.

Saikia said during the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, “The wife of Gaurav Gogoi was on the payroll of Pakistan for many years, and the Congress leader went on to visit Pakistan at least 19 times.”

The BJP leader also added, “The Assam government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the links of Gaurav Gogoi and his wife with Pakistan. The SIT has got startling revelations, and the final report will be submitted soon.”

He stated on Monday that many Pakistani media outlets used the speech of Gaurav Gogoi on Operation Sindoor to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government.

“Look at the reports in Pakistan media today where they have mentioned Gaurav Gogoi’s speech several times to attack us,” Saikia added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday also launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, following Gogoi’s sharp criticism of the government’s handling of Operation Sindoor during a speech in Parliament.

In a strongly worded post on X, CM Sarma accused the Jorhat MP of aligning with Pakistan’s interests.

“The speech delivered by our MP from Jorhat in Parliament yesterday proved beyond doubt that he acts on behalf of Pakistan,” the Chief Minister wrote.

He went on to allege that Gogoi has maintained “close ties with the Pakistani establishment” and referenced an alleged "secret trip" to support his claim.

CM Sarma also questioned the Congress leader’s loyalty to the country, stating, “With his wife and both kids holding foreign citizenship, he can leave India any time.”

Calling Gogoi “a disgrace to Assam” and “a betrayal of our pride as proud Indians,” CM Sarma’s remarks come amid heightened political tensions over the Centre’s narrative on the military operation and national security.

Earlier, CM Sarma, while making a series of grave allegations regarding Gogoi’s alleged links with Pakistan’s establishment, promised to disclose “damning” evidence on September 10. “What I will reveal on September 10 will make Rahul Gandhi regret why he appointed such a person to a leadership role,” CM Sarma had said, referring to Gogoi’s position as Congress president in Assam.

“There are serious national security implications. We will take action on September 10,” he said.

The CM alleged that Gogoi’s wife was involved in gathering sensitive information related to the Indian government, purportedly for international climate lobbies. “We have documents to prove that his wife was collecting intelligence outputs of the Government of India. This operation is directly linked,” he claimed, without presenting the documents.

