Gautam Adani's heartfelt post on Mahakumbh: 'Service is God, blessings of Ganga be with us all'

New Delhi, Jan 24 Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, recently visited the Mahakumbh with his family. He has shared a post on X about his experience during his visit to Prayagraj.

In the post, he expressed his thoughts on the divine occasion of the Mahakumbh and wrote: "We are blessed to have the opportunity to serve millions of devotees on the divine occasion of the Maha Kumbh. Service is a practice, service is a prayer, and service is God. May the blessings of Mother Ganga remain with us all."

Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria couldn’t help but praise Gautam Adani's spiritual focus and his contribution to the grand religious occasion.

On X, he wrote: "This is exactly why forces around the world are working relentlessly to bring this man down. He’s dedicating his wealth and resources to serving Sanatan Dharma, not pandering to any ‘ecosystem'. As someone from a Gujarati Hindu family, I take immense pride in having you as part of our community."

Meanwhile, the video shared by Gautam Adani on X highlights some fascinating figures that showcase the incredible scale of the Maha Kumbh Mela:

1. Every 144 years, 1 Maha Kumbh Mela is held in Prayagraj.

10. If you forget something, the Mela has 10 Lost and Found Centres.

100. The Tricolour in the Mela’s grand procession is 100 feet long.

1,000. It costs only around Rs 1,000 to stay at a Mela Dharamshala.

10,000. The trash collected everyday fills more than 10,000 garbage bins.

100,000. Adani and ISKCON serve Mahaprasad to 1 lakh Mela visitors daily.

100,000,00. More than 10 lakh public washrooms are available at the Mela.

1,00,00,000 Adani and Gita Press are distributing 1 crore Aarti Sangrah at the Mela.

Gautam Adani, along with his wife Priti Adani, visited the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj on Tuesday and offered prayers during the Mahakumbh.

He also visited the ISKCON temple camp at the Kumbh Mela, where he, along with his wife, prepared and distributed Mahaprasad to the devotees.

At that time, he had also posted on social media, sharing several pictures and expressing his joy at attending the Mahakumbh.

In his post on X, Gautam Adani wrote: "Incredible, unique, and divine! Coming to Prayagraj felt like all the faith, spirit of service, and cultures of the world had merged in the lap of Mother Ganga. I sincerely thank the saints, sadhus, kalpvasis, and devotees who keep the grandeur and divinity of the Kumbh alive, as well as the administration, cleaning staff, and security forces who are always ready to serve."

He further added: "May the blessings of Mother Ganga remain with us all."

During his visit, Gautam Adani had told the media: "I have come to the land of Prayagraj, and it has been an extraordinary experience. The experience here cannot be described in words. The divinity and grandeur of the Maha Kumbh are indescribable. For me, nothing is more important than the blessings of Mother Ganga."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor