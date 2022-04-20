Gautam Buddh Nagar Police serve 900 notices for violation of loudspeaker ban

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police served notices to around 900 religious temples for the violation of the ban on the use of loudspeakers at religious places, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Commissionerate officials gave notices to 602 out of 621 temples, 265 out of 268 mosques, 16 other religious places as well as 217 procession houses, and 175 out of 182 DJ operators.

Commissioner of Police of Gautam Budh Nagar area instructed the religious gurus, marriage homeowners and DJ operators to comply with the guidelines given by the High Court regarding sound amplifiers to religious places, marriage homes and DJ operators.

The notices were given to follow the sound instructions given. "If any religious place, DJ operator does not follow the instructions given by the High Court regarding sound, then strict action will be taken against them," said the notice.

According to Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, loudspeakers should not be allowed to be operated after 10 pm and before 6 am and they should be fitted with a 'sound limiter'.

( With inputs from ANI )

