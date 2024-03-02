Gautam Gambhir Appeals to BJP Chief To Relieve Him From Political Duties

In a twist of events, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir has made a surprising announcement, revealing his intention to withdraw from active involvement in politics. The erstwhile cricketer, known for representing East Delhi, utilized Twitter as a platform to disseminate this news among his followers and well-wishers. Gambhir conveyed his aspiration to prioritize his cricketing obligations once more, underscoring his eagerness to reorient his focus towards the sport he ardently pursued prior to his foray into politics.

Taking to X handle, I have requested Hon'ble Party President JP Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind, Gambhir wrote.

Having joined the BJP in March 2019, Gambhir swiftly emerged as a prominent figure within the party's ranks in Delhi. His political journey peaked with his triumphant contest and subsequent victory in the East Delhi constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, securing an impressive margin of 6,95,109 votes.