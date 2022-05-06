Gautam Gambhir takes aim at Delhi CM Kejriwal over Tajinder Bagga’s arrest, calls Delhi CM 'modern Tughlaq'

BJP leaders on Friday took aim at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, with Gautam Gambhir calling Delhi CM 'modern Tughlaq.'Furthering his tirade at the AAP supremo, Gambhir also called him out over the recent Khalistani activities that unfurled in Punjab.

BJP’s Jatinder Bagga was arrested from his residence in Delhi by the Punjab Police on Friday morning. The police took the action a month after Bagga was booked for his statements against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's views on the film The Kashmir Files. Following this, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir has now come forward to join fellow BJP leaders in launching salvos at the Delhi CM. Apart from the arrest, Gambhir also shed light on the recent terror breakdown that took place in Karnal and accused the Delhi CM of letting the Khalistani terrorists “loose” in the AAP-ruled Punjab.

“Letting Khalistanis loose in Punjab & arresting opposition party workers from Delhi. Kejriwal is truly a modern-day TUGHLAQ!” the cricketer-turned politician tweeted. He further used the hashtag ‘Delhi Disgusted’ to complete his tweet. Earlier on Friday, Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his residence in Janakpuri, Delhi in connection with an FIR registered on April 1. Bagga is currently the Delhi BJP spokesperson and the national secretary of BJYM and unsuccessfully contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly election from Hari Nagar. In his complaint, AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia accused him of criminal intimidation to cause violence by making provocative, false, communal and inflammatory statements through his media interviews and Twitter.

