Gaya horror: Two sent to 14-day judicial custody for raping woman in moving ambulance

Gaya, July 26 A day after a woman was allegedly gang-raped on a moving ambulance -- while being shifted to hospital after losing consciousness during a physical examination included in the recruitment process for the post of Home Guard -- the district police presented the two arrested accused in the district court on Saturday.

The court has sent both to 14-day judicial custody, an official said.

Gaya City SP Ramanand Kumar Kaushal said the victim has identified both accused -- Vinay Kumar, the driver of the ambulance who is resident of Uttaran Koch (Gaya district), and Ajit Kumar, a technician from Chandpur in Nalanda district.

The gang rape took place on Friday afternoon when the victim, participating in the Home Guard recruitment process at the BMP-3 campus, collapsed during a physical examination.

She was being transported to Magadh Medical College Hospital when she was allegedly sexually assaulted in the vehicle by the accused.

During the journey, she was allegedly sexually assaulted while unconscious by individuals present in the ambulance, including the driver and a technician.

“We have conducted the medical examination of the victim, which confirmed the gang rape,” said City SP Kaushal.

Kaushal further stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case, and a recommendation has been made for a speedy trial.

The victim, a resident of the Imamganj police station area, after gathering consciousness, stated that three to four people were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

So far, two accused—the driver and technician—have been arrested.

Following the registration of an FIR, Gaya SIT, led by the SDPO rank officer, is probing this case.

The police have gathered crucial evidence from CCTV footage and are conducting raids to nab the remaining suspects.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and renewed focus on women’s safety in Bihar, especially during official recruitment drives.

Further arrests are expected as more individuals are suspected to be involved, based on the victim’s statement and ongoing investigation.

