Gaya police register FIR against Bihar minister for comment about woman leader
By IANS | Published: August 31, 2023 03:28 PM 2023-08-31T15:28:53+5:30 2023-08-31T15:30:02+5:30
Patna, Aug 31 The Gaya police have registered an FIR against Bihar’s cooperatives minister Surendra Yadav for his objectionable comment about a woman leader, an official said.
The FIR has been registered in Fatehpur police station following the direction of a district court on Wednesday. The complainant is Karishma Singh, a member of the district council and a JD-U leader. Surendra Yadav is the cooperative minister under the RJD quota in the NItish Kumar government. While addressing a gathering in Gaya two and a half months ago, Yadav said that a madam wearing half pant was brought to the election. Youths have clicked her photographs and kissed them.
The statement of Surendra Yadav had created a huge uproar in Bihar at that time. Karishma Singh lodged a complaint in the Gaya district court seeking justice in this matter. She has also submitted the video statement of Surendra Yadav to the court.
