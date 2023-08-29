Geetika Srivastava likely to be 1st woman charge d'affaires in Indian mission in Islamabad

New Delhi, Aug 29 A senior official in the external affairs ministry is likely to be the next charge d'affaires in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, according to reports.The reports said that Geetika Srivastava, currently joint secretary (Indo-Pacific) in the Ministry of External Affairs, is likely to hold the post, which may make her the first woman diplomat to do so.

Srivastava is a 2005 batch IFS officer, and has served in the Indian embassy in China between 2007 and 2009.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor