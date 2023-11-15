Gehlot and Pilot fighting Raj election keeping differences aside, Kharge underlines at MP rally

Bhopal, Nov 15 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot have kept their differences aside and are contesting the Assembly elections unitedly to ensure their party's victory.

Differences between Gehlot and Pilot had been out in public domain for the few months and their political moves had been raising speculations.

"I have held 2-3 meetings with Gehlot and Pilot. I and Rahul Gandhi have spoken to them. I met Sachin Pilot last evening also and we had a long conversation on issues. Things are fine now and we are going to win Rajasthan also," Kharge claiming while addressing a poll rally in Berasia in Bhopal district on the last day of campaigning for the November 17 elections in Madhya Pradesh.

He said the Congress to win elections in all five states in the fray, including Madhya Pradesh.

"Madhya Pradesh ki BJP sarkar chori ki sarkar hai (The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is a stolen one. Now, people will send them all back," he added.

Kharge alleged that the BJP has not only stolen the Congress government but its election manifesto too.

He said that the Congress will uproot PM Narendra Modi-led BJP in the general election to be held in 2024.

On the INDIA bloc, Kharge said things are moving on right direction and all parties in the alliance will contest the election together to defeat the BJP. "We will send out PM Modi in 2024," he claimed.

