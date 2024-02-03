Gehlot hospitalised after he tests positive for Covid & swine flu

Jaipur, Feb 3 Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was admitted to Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur on Saturday after he complained of trouble breathing.

According to doctors, his condition is stable now. Gehlot has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 and swine flu.

Additional Superintendent of SMS, Dr. Pradeep Sharma said, the former Chief Minister was admitted at around 12 o'clock in the night. The doctors got him examined. A team of other senior doctors is also looking after him.

Doctors said- When Gehlot was brought to the hospital late at night, his oxygen saturation level was found to be down in his preliminary examination. When this level was between 85-90, he was asked to get admitted at night. In the morning, all his vitals like BP, pulse rates and other physical parameters are normal.

Doctors said that he has just been given oxygen. Gehlot has been unwell for the last few days. Apart from fever and cold, he had chills and slight difficulty in breathing.

Gehlot had already become Covid positive in the year 2021 and also in 2023. At that time, SMS doctors treated him while isolating him at home. This time, along with being Covid, he has also tested positive for swine flu.

In 2021, Gehlot was also admitted to the cardiology wing of SMS after he complained of chest pain, where his angioplasty was done.

