Gehlot hurriedly approves Rs 21,000 Cr worth projects, BJP cries foul

Jaipur, Oct 10 Two hours before the model code of conduct came into effect in Rajasthan after the poll schedule announcement, the Gehlot government hastily approved projects worth over Rs 23,000 crore, appointed chairmen and members in some newly created boards, drawing a sharp reaction from the BJP.

Many board chairmen also joined immediately after the order was issued. Some orders were issued some time before the implementation of the code of conduct. Orders for recent populist announcements were also issued on Monday.

Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal hastily inaugurated the first phase of Jaipur's coaching hub and laid the foundation stone of 14 residential schemes to be set up in different cities of the state from his home. The timing of this programme was not fixed earlier, but when it was learned that the Election Commission of India will address the media on poll schedule at 12 p.m. Monday, the officials hurriedly reached the minister's house and the foundation stone was laid and inaugurated at 11 a.m.

The state has appointed members to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and Staff Selection Commission. Prof. Ayub Khan, Kailash Chand Meena and Colonel Kesari Singh have been appointed as the RPSC members. Dr. Sajjan Poswal and Dr. Ripunjaya Singh have been made members in the Staff Selection Commission. The Personnel Department issued orders for these appointments.

Chairman, Vice Chairman and seven members have been appointed in Veer Tejaji Welfare Board. Richpal Singh Mirdha, father of senior Congress leader and Degana MLA Vijaypal Mirdha, was made the chairman of Veer Tejaji Welfare Board, and Dinesh Kaswan of Sikar was made the vice-chairman. Veer Tejaji Board was formed on March 2.

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said, “Chief Minister frightened by the shameful defeat of Congress in 2023 has triggered debate by appointing his favorites in various boards, including Rajasthan Public Service Commission and Staff Selection Commission a few hours before the announcement of the election dates by the Election Commission and implementation of the Code of Conduct.”

