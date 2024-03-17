Gehlot makes 'humble appeal' to voters to support Congress in Rajasthan, BJP terms it 'admission of defeat'

Jaipur, March 17 Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday made a "humble appeal" to voters of the state to support his party in the forthcoming Parliamentary polls so that the promises made to them during Assembly elections can be fulfilled.

However, the BJP termed Gehlot's appeal an "acceptance of defeat" even before the Parliamentary polls.

Gehlot, in a video message shared on his social media handle, alleged that during the Assembly poll campaign, PM Narendra Modi and BJP leaders made false claims "which misled voters, due to which the Congress lost the Assembly polls".

Noting that the campaign has started for parliamentary polls, he appealed to people "not to get trapped by false narratives".

"We are getting feedback that people are missing our governance and there are reports that we can win elections in many places. I want to appeal to voters to vote for our candidates. Although we have lost elections in Rajasthan, our vote percentage increased. This shows that people trusted us, and we got an additional 16 lakh votes... now if we get people's blessings and if we win more seats in Parliament, then this will be a lesson for the Central government too and it will start focussing on Rajasthan," he said.

"I want to make a humble appeal that you should unite and make Congress candidates win. If they win, they will raise Rajasthan’s issues strongly. No matter if the issue is of inter-state water challenge, or any other challenge like OPS, etc, we will raise them strongly so that they are implemented. This time, the campaign has started and again leaders will mislead people. It's my appeal that you should make Congress candidates win. I guarantee you that PCC leaders and our MLAs unitedly will raise issues; PCC leaders will raise state's issues outside the Assembly while the Leader of the Opposition will raise these issues inside the Assembly to ensure that all these projects are implemented so that beneficiaries get due benefit," he added.

Reacting to Gehlot's message, BJP state spokesperson Laxmikant Bharadwaj termed it "an acceptance" of Congress’s defeat in the forthcoming Parliamentary polls.

"This sounds like a premonition and prediction of the Congress’ defeat which Gehlot has accepted well in advance. He has been in politics for around five decades and hence, has a strong understanding of permutations and combinations of politics. Now he has understood how badly his party will be losing elections for the third time straight, and we will win all 25 Lok Sabha seats," he said.

"Gehlot knew his fate and hence, shied away from contesting the polls too. And in fact, not only Gehlot, but other party leaders too shied away from contesting polls," he claimed.

Veteran leader and BJP Vice President Narayan Pancharia also claimed that Gehlot knew that the Jodhpur seat was "unsafe" and hence, he did not contest the polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor