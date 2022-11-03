Gehlot-Pilot tussle causing misgovernance in Rajasthan: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Amid simmering feud between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said that Rajasthan's law and order situation is severely compromised. Shekhawat slammed Gehlot for losing focus on the governance of the state.

While talking to ANI, Union Minister for Jal Shakti Shekhawat said, "People have started raising doubts over the Congress high command amid the tussle between Gehlot and Pilot. Sachin Pilot-Ashok Gehlot's fight for Rajasthan's top job has flared up again."

"Gehlot is struggling to save the chair in Rajasthan while Pilot sahib is trying to get the chair. In this squabble, Gehlot's focus has been diverted from the governance of the state. All the development schemes of Rajasthan have come to a standstill. The law and order situation is in bad shape. The law and order situation is badly compromised," stated the BJP leader.

He added, "Accusations and counter-accusations are being made against each other. The fight has come to a boil, it has come on the road, and it has come to its peak."

Reacting to Gehlot's 'discipline', he stated, "the way the discipline has been talked about by Ashok Gehlot sahib and Sachin Pilot ji, I think both of them should be "D" of that discipline."

While commenting on Modi heaping praises on Sachin Pilot, Shekhawat said, "Modi ji always does politics of morality. He is working on many platforms, and he has praised the state governments earlier as well."

On Wednesday, Gehlot and Pilot exchanged barbs, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Gehlot at an event in Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Gehlot yesterday urged his party leaders to "maintain discipline" and refrain from making out-of-turn statements. While talking to the reporters in Jaipur, he added that Congress general secretary KC Venugopal has asked not to give statements. "We, too, want all leaders to maintain discipline," he stated.

Gehlot's remark came after Congress leader Sachin Pilot termed praise for Gehlot as a "very interesting" development that "should not be taken lightly" by the party. Pilot said that everybody knew what happened when PM Modi showered praises on Ghulab Nabi Azad. Azad recently left the party.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor