Gehlot pitches for social security law across the country

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that the Centre should enact a social security law for the "benefit" of poor people across the country.

He said that the Rajasthan government will also send the social security bill proposal, passed in the state assembly, to the central government.

"We are giving social security pension to one crore people in Rajasthan, but in order to benefit every poor of the country, the central government should enact a law related to social security, so that at least the discrimination between the rich and the poor ends, ... the common man at least get the right to live," he said here on late Tuesday evening.

The CM also said that he will appeal to the prime minister to implement the Old Pension Scheme across the country.

"Although criticised, we implemented the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in Rajasthan, and some other states have implemented it in their states as well. I will appeal to the PM that this should be implemented across the country," he said.

He also informed that the government of Rajasthan will present its budget in the Vidhan Sabha on February 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor