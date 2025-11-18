Gen Z is angry, they will come out and express their ire: Robert Vadra on MGB’s rout in Bihar polls

New Delhi, November 18 Robert Vadra, noted business and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday said that the Gen Z was feeling ‘cheated and deceived’ over election results in Bihar over ‘biasedness’ of the Election Commission and their anger is bound to spill on the streets.

He, however, added that the Congress party wouldn’t want any chaos, unrest or violence or any breakdown in law and order due to their demonstration and said that it should be within the limits of democracy.

Vadra’s remarks come a day after his brother-in-law and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi termed Bihar results as ‘very surprising’ and said “we could not achieve victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning”.

Speaking to IANS, Robert Vadra said, “I would never want any kind of violence or clashes to happen. I will never say that Gen Z should come out in such a manner, but people are angry. Wherever they feel the elections were lost unfairly, they will definitely come out, express themselves, and choose their own ways to protest."

He however clarified, "We would not want anyone to engage in any kind of wrongful or violent protest.”

Further criticising the conduct of the Election Commission in the wake of the Congress’s crushing defeat in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, he claimed, “The people of Bihar are not happy. There is belief that the Election Commission is helping the BJP.”

These comments come in backdrop of Rahul's repeated charge of “vote chori” (vote theft) in Bihar, appealing directly to what he called his “Gen Z brothers and sisters” to safeguard the future of the state.

The grand old party contested the elections as part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance but suffered a humiliating setback.

In the recently Bihar Assembly elections, Congress managed to win just six seats in the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly — a result widely described as one of its worst in the state’s history. The grand alliance as a whole managed only 35 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a landslide victory, winning 202 seats.

The scale of the loss has triggered internal and external calls for introspection within the Congress. Observers suggest that dwindling ground connections, combined with claims of electoral malpractice, severely damaged the party’s prospects.

