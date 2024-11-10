Gen-Z should keep nation & nationalism first: VP Dhankhar

New Delhi, Nov 10 Calling the youth and Gen-Z as the driving force behind politics, economy, growth and social harmony, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday exhorted the youth and Gen-Z to adopt economic nationalism and keep the nation first.

“You are the driving force behind politics and economy, social harmony and growth. I would therefore urge you to kindly set your targets because you are in a Bharat that is performing admirably in the sea, on land, in the sky and in space,” said VP Dhankhar while delivering the Chief Guest’s address at the culmination of Silver Jubilee Celebrations of Maharaja Agrasen Technical Education Society (MATES) at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Exhorting the youth and Gen-Z to adopt economic nationalism and keep the nation first, he said, “I would urge you, whatever choice you make, believe in your nation, believe in your nationalism.”

“This is greatly of your concern because our economic nationalism is getting compromised because some people care more about fiscal gain. No fiscal gain can justify the compromise of economic nationalism,” he said.

Stressing the need to develop entrepreneurial skills, he said, “Look at our imports in billions that are avoidable. You are the category, young boys and girls, along with Gen-Z, to find a solution. You can take a resolve, we will cut down avoidable imports because of our entrepreneurship. It will have an immediate impact. We will save billions in foreign exchange.”

“Our people will get work here in thousands and lakhs. I would therefore urge, when you think of the economy, to think of Swadeshi. Swadeshi should be our basic mantra,” said Dhankhar.

Underlining the importance of the faculty members over the infrastructure in any institution, Dhankhar said, “An institution is defined by faculty more than the infrastructure. Infrastructure is the need of the society, the need of the institution but faculty is its fragrance.”

Reflecting on the need to focus on duties as a citizen along with rights, he said, “We are very conscious of our rights, but every right is qualified by your duty.”

“Just as the nation's interest is above political and personal interests, similarly, your every right, your fundamental right, is superseded by your responsibility. It is your civic duty. Duties must always take precedence over rights,” he said.

Asking the youth to help build a tolerant society, he said: “I urge all of you, be receptive, be tolerant; that will always be rewarding. And in every action, ask yourself, how can I increase social harmony? At the end of the day, we are not robots to promote the economy. We are human beings. We are part of a nation that is a 5,000-year-old civilization.”

“Tolerance is a virtue. It is deeply embedded in the ethos of our civilisation. It is the premise of harmony and inclusivity in society. It is an inalienable facet of social harmony,” he said.

--IANS

rch/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor