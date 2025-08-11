General Upendra Dwivedi briefs Australian Army chief on Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, Aug 11 Reaffirming the strong India-Australia defence partnership, Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of the Australian Army, met General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, on the first day of his four-day official visit on Monday, during which he was briefed about Operation Sindoor, an official said.

During his visit from August 11 to 14, the two nations aim to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and enhance strategic engagement.

The visit commenced with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial, where General Stuart paid homage to the fallen heroes of the Indian Armed Forces.

This was followed by a Guard of Honour at South Block and a formal call-on with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, said an official statement.

The Chief of the Australian Army was briefed on India’s security perspective, Operation Sindoor, and recent advancements in technology absorption within the Indian Army.

He also met senior leadership of the Indian Armed Forces, including General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff; Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff; Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of Air Staff; and Shri Rajesh Kumar, Defence Secretary.

On the sidelines of the visit, the Regimental Sergeant Major of the Australian Army met the Army Subedar Major of the Indian Army at South Block, fostering camaraderie and collaboration between all ranks.

On Tuesday, General Stuart will travel to Agra to visit the 50 (Independent) Parachute Brigade and interact with all ranks. He will also visit the iconic Taj Mahal before returning to New Delhi to deliver a keynote address at the National Defence College.

On August 13 and 14, the Chief of the Australian Army will proceed to Pune, where he will interact with Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, and visit the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla.

He is scheduled to address the cadets on leadership, joint training, and cooperation. During the two-day visit, he will also participate in other defence cooperation engagements, said the statement.

This high-level visit reaffirms the strong and growing India–Australia defence partnership and underscores the shared commitment of both nations towards a stable, secure, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region, it said.

