George Kurian joins Suresh Gopi as Kerala's representatives in new PM Modi ministry

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, June 9 Along with Suresh Gopi, BJP's first-ever MP from Kerala, state General Secretary George Kurian was on Sunday inducted as a minister in the third Narendra Modi government.

His wife Annamma could not hide her happiness at his elevation.

Hailing from Kottayam, Kurian is a no-frills BJP leader and is known for his soft-spoken style and being a popular BJP representative on TV news channels.

He started his political life as a student activist with the student wing of the Janata Party in 1977 and in 1980, joined the BJP with which he has been ever since.

In 2017, Kurian was appointed as the Vice-Chairman of the National Minorities Commission.

Though based in Kottayam, he has worked in Delhi, being the officer on special duty to the then Minister of State for Railways O. Rajagopal in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government during 1999-2004.

There were no early indications that Kurian would become a Union Minister, as apart from Gopi, there were other names that were being speculated on. However, TV channels then found out Kurian was present at the meeting held at PM Modi’s residence on Sunday.

"No, never did we think that my husband would get a ministerial berth. He is yet to call me and all that I have heard is from the media. Nevertheless, I am overjoyed and my happiness is at its peak," Annamma said.

"He has got a reward for his unstinting hard work. More than being a BJP leader, he has been working hard for the civil society. I too have served in the Military Nursing Service," she added.

Asked if she was sad about not witnessing the swearing-in ceremony in person, Annamma said: "No, why should I be sad? I am happy that he has got his reward. There is no celebration as I am all alone in my house." added Annamma.

The couple have two children - one working in Canada and the other a medical student in Georgia.

Kurian’s ministerial post is being seen as an outreach to the Christian community. Kurian is not an MP and will now be inducted into the Rajya Sabha from some state.

