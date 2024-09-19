German Ambassador meets Rahul Gandhi, has 'useful exchange' on Indian politics

New Delhi, Sep 19 German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann on Thursday met Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, having a "useful exchange on Indian politics and Indo-German relations" with the Senior Congress party leader.

"Great discussion today with the Leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Useful exchange on Indian politics and Indo-German relations," Ackermann posted on X after the meeting.

In March 2023, the German Foreign Ministry had commented on the Congress leader being disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

"We have taken note of the first instance judgment against the Indian opposition politician Rahul Gandhi, as well as the suspension of his parliamentary mandate. As far as we know, Mr Gandhi has the right to appeal against the judgment. It will then become clear whether this judgment stands and whether the conditions for the suspension of his mandate are even met," said German Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Andrea Sasse during a media briefing on March 29, 2023.

"We expect that the standards relating to the independence of the judiciary and basic democratic principles will also apply to the proceedings against Rahul Gandhi," the spokesperson added.

Reacting strongly, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson had said: "Not sure what they seem to achieve by such comments. India is not waiting for their views or validation, nor do such comments matter to the functioning of the Indian systems and institutions".

Earlier this year, the German Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi was summoned to the MEA following the German Foreign Ministry's comments on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"We have taken note of the case. India is a democratic country. We assume and expect that the standards regarding judicial independence and basic democratic principles will also apply in this case. Like every accused person, Mr Kejriwal is entitled to a fair, impartial trial. This includes the right to make use of all existing legal remedies without restriction. The presumption of innocence is a central element of the rule of law and must apply to him," said German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sebastian Fischer during a regular media briefing on March 22, 2024.

The MEA had conveyed a strong protest to the German diplomat in New Delhi on their Foreign Office Spokesperson's comments on India's internal affairs.

"We see such remarks as interfering in our judicial process and undermining the independence of our judiciary. India is a vibrant and robust democracy with rule of law. As in all legal cases in the country, and elsewhere in the democratic world, law will take its own course in the instant matter. Biased assumptions made on this account are most unwarranted," the MEA said in a statement on March 23, 2024.

Last week, during his visit to Germany, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar had highlighted the trade between the two countries which currently stands at USD 33 billion while maintaining that India sees the European Union and Germany as one of the key players in the emerging multipolar world.

"In a globalized existence, instability anywhere has consequences everywhere. It is untenable therefore for major nations to limit their horizons. But to act on that, it is necessary to forge partnerships and understandings. That is best done where there is comfort, where there is confidence and where there is convergence. This is what we are seeking to build between India and Germany, a stronger relationship. And that is why we believe Germany too should take greater interest in the Indo-Pacific, just as we in India seek to do in the Euro-Atlantic," said EAM Jaishankar during his address at the Annual Ambassadors' Conference of German Foreign Office in Berlin on September 10, an event which was also attended by and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Ambassador Ackermann.

