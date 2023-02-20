German Chancellor Scholz to arrive India on two-day visit Feb 25

New Delhi, Feb 20 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will arrive in India on a two-day state visit February 25-26, official sources said on Monday, adding that the focus of the visit likely to be on discussing measures to combat climate change and greater mobility of skilled Indian personnel to Germany.

Scholz will arrive in Delhi on February 25 and then proceed to Bengaluru the next day, the External Affairs Ministry said.

He will be accompanied by a high level business delegation, sources said.

This would be the German Chancellor's first visit to India, during which he will call upon President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Prime Minister and Chancellor will hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues. The two leaders will also interact with CEOs and business leaders of both sides," the ministry said in a statement.

This will be the first standalone visit of a German Chancellor to India since the biennial Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism began in 2011.

