Get grant to build new medical institute: Gehlot criticises Raj govt's decision on RIMS merger

Jaipur, Sep 9 Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has strongly criticised the Rajasthan government’s move to establish the Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Jaipur by merging the existing Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) and the State Cancer Institute, instead of building a new medical institute by getting a grant from the Centre for it.

Former CM Gehlot said the decision would weaken two well-functioning institutes, adversely affecting doctors, students, and patients.

He argued that instead of renaming or restructuring established institutions, the government should have built a new medical institute on the lines of AIIMS, which would have expanded healthcare capacity and added medical seats.

Former CM Gehlot said, "The state government decided to build RIMS hospital on the lines of AIIMS in Jaipur, but under this announcement, instead of building a new institute, the already built RUHS and State Cancer Institute will be acquired. This will worsen the system of two already established institutes and it is adversely affecting doctors and patients."

"RUHS is already an autonomous university whose name was publicised all over the world for the best treatment during Covid.

If a new institute was built in the form of RIMS, the public would have got more benefits and a new achievement would have been registered for the Bhajan Lal government as well.

He further slammed the Rajasthan government and said, "BJP people used to claim that after the formation of a double engine government, there will be no shortage of funds received by the state from the Centre. In such a situation, if the state does not have funds, then get a special grant for RIMS and build a new institute. Changing the name of already built institutions is not a proper practice."

