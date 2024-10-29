'Getting threats': Abhinav Arora's family files case against seven YouTubers

Mathura, Oct 29 Ten-year-old Abhinav Arora, a YouTuber and "spiritual orator", has approached a court seeking an FIR against seven YouTubers, accusing them of trolling and threatening him on social media.

Arora along with his parents approached the court of ACJM First of Mathura on Monday to file a case against the YouTubers.

He said, "I did not want to file the case, but they (YouTubers) forced me to do so. Let me explain through a story: 'Lord Rama did not intend to kill Khar-Dushan, but Khar-Dushan created so much ruckus that Lord Rama was forced. He had to move forward for justice'. I am being threatened and abused. This is also affecting my parents. My devotion is being termed as fake."

Arora is being trolled on social media after a purported video of Swami Rambhadracharya telling Arora to step down from the stage while he was dancing next to Swami Rambhadracharya at a religious gathering. Some YouTubers also questioned his devotion to Lord Krishna on their YouTube channel. In this regard, his father Tarun Arora had also lodged a complaint with the Mathura Police on October 19 and now, they have filed a case.

Abhinav's mother Jyoti Arora claimed that his son is being trolled on social media platforms and is getting death threats.

The court has sought an action taken report from the police in the case filed by Abhinav's father Tarun Arora. The next hearing in the case is slated for November 6.

Regarding the development, Swami Rambhadracharya said, "My sermon was on a serious topic. That child... was dancing in front of saints, that is why I asked him to leave... I don't like it. I have no animosity towards him. I don't know anything about the threats he is receiving."

