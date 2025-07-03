Ghana Parliament Erupts in Buzz After PM Narendra Modi’s Remarks… (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a key address in Ghana's Parliament on Thursday, July 3, and hailed Indian democracy, which surprised lawmakers in the house and buzzed among them. He praised India, saying, "India has over 2,500 political parties. I repeat, 2,500 political parties, with 20 different parties governing various states." After hearing this, murmurs rippled through the chamber.

PM Modi Crated Buzz in Ghana Parliament

I#WATCH PM Modi says India has over 2500 political parties. 20 different parties governing different states, 22 official languages, thousands of dialects, this is also the reason that people who came to India are always welcomed with open hearts@HCI_Accra@MEAIndia@PMOIndia… pic.twitter.com/men8BDdIgp — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 3, 2025

He said a real and true democracy unites people. “True democracy promotes discussion and debate. It unites people, it supports dignity and promotes human rights,” he said. PM Modi said in Hindi, "Hamare liye loktantra system nahi, sanskaar hai." (For us, democracy is not just a system, it is a part of our fundamental values).

Speaking in English at the Ghana Parliament, PM Modi stated that India as the "mother of democracy," stressing the importance of openness and dialogue in a democratic setup. "We have 22 official languages and thousands of sub-dialects. This diversity is also the reason why people who come to India have always been welcomed with open hearts," PM Modi further informed Ghana House.