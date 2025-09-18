Ghaziabad Accident: Speeding Car Hits Woman, Flings Her Into Air; Video Surfaces

Tragic accident caught on camera were woman got hit by a thar car in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district and video of this incident is circulating on social media. In CCTV footage, which is going viral it can be seen woman walking and suddenly speeding car comes and hit her. Impact of this accident was so hard that she bounced off the car and was thrown at considerable distance before falling on ground. Victim identified as Parul Gupta sustains serious injuries and is admitted to hospital.

According to FPJ reports, woman has denied to file any kind of legal complaint against the driver. Regarding the viral video, Sihani Gate police stated that the woman declined to file a complaint against the Thar driver and is unwilling to cooperate with the investigation.

Another day, another Thar driver. Same horrific story.



Visuals from Ghaziabad in UP. pic.twitter.com/70uBfAS8sz — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 18, 2025

In separate incident, eight people were killed and 43 others injured when a truck rammed into a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district in the early hours of Monday, August 25. The accident took place around 2.10 am on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh border near the Arnia bypass, when the canter truck hit the tractor-trolley from behind, causing it to overturn, Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dinesh Kumar Singh told the news agency PTI.

"The tractor-trolley was carrying 61 people who were travelling from the Rafatpur village in the Kasganj district to Jaharpeer in Rajasthan for a pilgrimage," Singh said.