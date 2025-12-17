Ghaziabad CBI court convicts Anil Puri in Rs 1.92 cr PNB forgery case

New Delhi, Dec 17 Ghaziabad CBI court, on Wednesday, convicted and sentenced a private person, Anil Puri, to undergo imprisonment of two years and five months with a fine of Rs 25, 000 in a forgery case.

According to the CBI, it registered the instant case on June 30, 2012.

The accused conspired to forge a Letter of Credit, causing a Rs. 1.92 crore loss to PNB and the Service Tax Department.

“The accused Anil Puri, then employee of International Electron Devices Limited (Private Person), in criminal conspiracy with other accused persons forged the Letter of Credit on behalf of M/s International Electron Devices Limited and used the same as genuine causing loss of Rs.19,94,253 as Service Tax and Rs.1,72,67,940 as Bank Charges to Service Tax Department and PNB, Ghaziabad,” the CBI said in its press note.

After investigation, CBI filed a charge sheet on July 28, 2014, and charges were framed by the Court on May 31, 2017, against the accused person.

The accused Anil Puri filed an application for Plead Guilty on December 2 , 2025, in the court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, CBI, Court No.1, Ghaziabad, accepting his guilt before the Ld. Court.

The Court vide its judgment accepted the application for Plead Guilty and convicted and sentenced the accused accordingly.

A CBI court in Assam on December 15, 2025, convicted and sentenced Vijay Kumar Gupta, a Sepoy (MT) with an Army Service Corps battalion, to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 for corruption and cheating, holding him guilty of misusing his official position to dupe a civilian.

The case was registered by the CBI on May 15, 2019, following a complaint lodged by a serving Brigadier.

According to the prosecution, Gupta was posted as Sepoy (MT) with 556 Army Service Corps Battalion at Siger, Mebo, Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh between 2011 and 2018, when he entered into a criminal conspiracy with unknown persons.

The court was told that Gupta cheated a woman of Rs 1.50 lakh by falsely promising to secure a government job for her son, exploiting his service credentials and access to inspire confidence in the victim.

