Ghaziabad: Fire breaks out in furniture godown in Indirapuram, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a furniture godown in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram on Monday.

"The incident occured today morning at 7:34 am at Shakti Khand 3, Indirapuram furniture godown. The firefighters rushed to the spot and the fire is completely under control," said CFO, Rahul Kumar.

According to the CFO Rahul Kumar, the fire was doused completely and no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

