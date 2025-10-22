Ghaziabad Fire: Huge Blaze Erupts at 5-Storey Building in Indirapuram (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a five-storey building in Indirapuram area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Wednesday night, October 22. The blaze erupted in a building situated in the Shakti Khand-2 area, according to the news agency PTI.

After receiving the information, fire tenders and local police rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations to douse the blaze. Several families were evacuated by the rescue team with the help of residents from the area.

As per initial information, the fire is believed to have started accidentally during Diwali celebrations, when firecrackers were lit in the building premises. With no time, fire engulfed the whole residential building, destroying household furniture, appliances, and other belongings. No casualties have been reported so far in the incident.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar said that the information was received at around 8.30 pm on Wednesday. The blaze erupted in a residential building named Divya Apartment in Shakti Khand 2. A group of people trapped inside the apartment was rescued by the firefighters.

Fire officer Kumar said five fire tenders from Vaishali Fire Station and two more vehicles that were on duty were also rushed to the spot. "A temporary structure built on the balcony of 5-6 Flat had caught fire. People had vacated the building. We immediately started firefighting operations and extinguished the fire in 45 minutes...No injuries have been reported," he told further to the news agency ANI.