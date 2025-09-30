Ghaziabad: Four Cops Suspended After Video Shows Them Attending Criminal’s Birthday Bash

Police are to protect citizens from the criminals but here the situation is bit different as police are the one who were seen attending criminal's birthday bash in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Video of cops dancing with holding beer bottles has surfaced on social media, which has created significant concern.

According to media, this video is from September 27, 2025 and after video went viral, all four policemen were reportedly suspended. On Monday, an inquiry was conducted into the matter, and it was found that the policemen had drinks and danced with female dancers of the bar in Sahibabad. It is said that among four suspended cops, one was a sub-inspector and three were constables. The cops reportedly attended the birthday bash of the history sheeter Irshad Malik. He was also seen dancing in the CCTV footage.

VIDEO: Dance, drama & suspension! Video of Ghaziabad cops grooving at history-sheeter’s birthday bash in a bar goes viral. DCP suspends 4, probe ordered.#GhaziabadPoliceInNews#Policepic.twitter.com/7DBUjgEFnE — Kushagra Mishra (@m_kushagra) September 29, 2025

Viral CCTV footage showed three constables dancing at a history-sheeted suspect's birthday party on September 27th. The sub-inspector was reportedly not seen in the video. According to DCP Nimish Patil, the police obtained the CCTV footage on Monday and suspended all four officers pending a detailed inquiry. "We are checking more CCTVs, but prima facie, they had attended the birthday party," Patil stated.