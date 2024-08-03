Ghaziabad Gym Viral Video: Man Dies of Suspected Heart Attack While Running on Treadmill

A young man died while running on a treadmill at a gym in the Wave City police station area of Ghaziabad on Friday. The deceased, identified as 42-year-old insurance agent Jalendra Singh, was exercising at MK Fitness Gym when he collapsed.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours, was captured on the gym’s CCTV cameras. Footage shows Singh running on the treadmill before clutching his chest, slowing down, and eventually collapsing.

Watch the video here:

In Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, insurance agent Jalendra he was tragically passed away while using a treadmill at a local gym. Despite immediate intervention and CPR efforts by those present, his life could not be saved. #Ghaziabad#UttarPradesh#Gym#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/FaV8Adso0q — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) August 3, 2024

Fellow gym-goers and the gym owner, along with a local resident rushed Singh to Manipal Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Preliminary investigations by the police suggest that a heart attack may have been the cause of death. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death, which is preliminarily believed to be a heart attack. The final determination of the cause of death will be made once the post-mortem report is available

Singh, who lived with his wife and daughter in PR Enclave at Mehrauli, was an agent for a private insurance company.