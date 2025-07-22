Ghaziabad Horror: E-Rickshaw Driver Stabbed to Death After Argument Over Ganja in Ankur Vihar

A 23-year-old e-rickshaw driver was fatally stabbed by a youth following a minor altercation after smoking ganja near Sabhapur Cut in Ghaziabad. This incident happened in the Ankur Vihar police station area on July 20. The incident has triggered shock and outrage in the locality. The victim’s family has lodged a complaint, and the police have detained a suspect along with the weapon used in the crime, reported Jagran. The victim, Shivam, resided with his family in a rented house in Usmanpur’s Fourth Pusta area and earned his living by driving an e-rickshaw in the Khajuri Pusta region. On Sunday evening, Shivam was en route to Loni with a passenger, accompanied by his friend Rahul. As they reached Sabhapur Cut, they stopped to wait for more passengers. During this pause, Shivam, Rahul, and another youth reportedly smoked ganja together.

Jagran reported that a dispute broke out between Shivam and the other youth over an unknown issue. In a sudden act of violence, the accused launched a frenzied knife attack on Shivam, stabbing him multiple times. Shivam sustained severe injuries, including two stab wounds to his head and one to his chest. The attacker fled the scene immediately. Passersby alerted the police, and Shivam was rushed to a 50-bed hospital in Loni. Despite efforts by doctors, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Police have detained a suspect named Mohsin and recovered a knife from him. He is currently being interrogated, Jagran reported.

ACP Ankur Vihar, Ajay Kumar Singh, confirmed that the body has been sent for postmortem. He added that the investigation is progressing and that the police expect to arrest the main accused soon and fully solve the murder case.