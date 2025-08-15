Ghaziabad Horror: Two Bikers Dies In Head-on Collusion While Performing Dangerous Stunt on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway , Disturbing Video Emerges

In an head on-collusion two biker lost their life on under construction Delhi-Dehradun expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. As per the reports this accident took place on on Wednesday August 13 while they were performing dangerous stunt. A video of this accident was caught on camera and it is currently going viral on social media. Deceased identified as Subodh and Rohit while, a third person was reportedly injured in the collision.

In video it can be seen that one of the men was ridding a bike in a standing position on expressway collided with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. In this collision, one of the bikers died on the spot, while the other succumbed to injuries later.

#Ghaziabad में दिल्ली देहरादून एक्सप्रेस वे पर स्टंट कर रहे दो बाइक सवार आपस में।टकरा गए जिसमें से सुबोध और रोहित की मौत हो गई, तीसरा अभी घायल है। जानकारी के मुताबिक अभी एक्सप्रेस वे ट्रैफिक के लिए खोला नहीं गया है वो स्टंट करने वाले के लिए हॉटस्पॉट बन गया है। घटना 13 अगस्त की… pic.twitter.com/6NgV9N6WhK — Lokesh Rai (@lokeshRlive) August 15, 2025

According to India Today, the injured person is Sanjay Sharma. Sharma was riding his motorcycle without a helmet in a standing position. It is unclear if the other biker was wearing a helmet. The highway is not yet open to the public.