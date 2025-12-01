Ghaziabad: Man Duped of Rs 49 Lakh After Woman Met on Matrimonial Site Sends Fake Trading Link

A shocking case of cyber fraud has come to light, where a man got duped by a woman he met on a matrimonial site. A 42-year-old man is a PhD scholar, resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. He created his ID on a matrimonial site to get married. There he met a girl who claimed that she belonged to a family that does real estate business in Delhi-NCR and Punjab. After winning his trust, she started luring the man and looted Rs. 49 lakhs.

According to media reports victim Abhishek Chaudhary, who lives in Vaishali Sector-4, said that on September 18, he got the number of a girl named Niharika Singh through matrimonial site. On September 20, Niharika told him that her family deals in real estate in Jalandhar, Punjab and Delhi NCR. On September 23, the girl persuaded Abhishek to invest in foreign currency and sent him a WhatsApp link to register. Between October 3rd and November 2nd, fraudsters induced him to transfer funds five times.

The fraudulent scheme began when the woman and her accomplices convinced Chaudhary to make payments in Indian rupees, which they then falsely converted to dollars in his trading account. Deceived by the app's fabricated profits, Chaudhary transferred a total of ₹49 lakh to the bank accounts provided by the fraudsters in over ten transactions. Fraud came to light, when Abhishek Chaudhary tried to withdraw the profit earned and his original investment.

Every time he tried to withdraw the money, the platform demanded that he pay '30 percent tax'. They were told that they had to pay taxes to withdraw the original investment. When they did not receive the money despite repeated attempts, they realized that the woman and the platform were a big cyber fraud ring. ADCP (Cyber ​​and Crime) Piyush Kumar Singh said that an FIR has been registered in this case under the IT Act. The details of the bank accounts in which the money was deposited have been sought from the banks. ADCP Singh has appealed to people not to share their personal information with strangers they meet on such online