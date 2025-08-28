Ghaziabad: Man Falls Into Open Drain With Scooter in Indirapuram, Rescued Using Ladder; CCTV Video Goes Viral

A CCTV footage is going viral in which a young man narrowly escaped with his life after falling into an open drain along with his scooter outside Gaur Green City Market under the jurisdiction of Indirapuram police station area of Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred on Friday morning, when he was reversing his scooter, not noticing he slipped straight into the deep drain.

Also Read | Rickshaw Driver Brutally Assaults Man in Mumbai Over Fare Dispute, Video Goes Viral.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, and its video is now going viral on X (formerly Twitter). The footage clearly shows that while reversing, the young man was unaware of the open drain, causing him to fall in along with his scooter. People present at the spot immediately rescued him using a ladder. Fortunately, he did not suffer any serious injuries.

Viral CCTV Video

From Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.



A young man on scooty fell into an open drain. The kids on the spot raised alert and the victim driver was rescued by onlookers using a ladder. pic.twitter.com/FP4sBk7xcP — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 28, 2025

Following the incident, local residents expressed anger and questioned who is responsible for such negligence. They claimed that repeated complaints had been made regarding the drain, but no action was taken. Citizens are now demanding that the administration cover such open drains at the earliest to prevent future tragedies.