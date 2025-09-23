Ghaziabad News: 22-Year-Old Man Arrested in Lohia Nagar After Firing at Police

Delhi: In police encounter in Lohia Nagar on Sunday, September 21, 2025 women’s police station team arrested 22-year-old man. Arrested accused Jitendra son of Nandkishore and resident of Koop Wali Gali, Sector-9, Vijay Nagar, reportedly opened fire at the police team while on a scooter during a routine check.

Following the attack, officers fired at the suspect, injuring him in the leg. Police has recovered several items from Jitendra’s possession, including the scooter used in the crime, one tablet, one mobile phone, and a country-made pistol (.315 bore) with one live and one empty cartridge.

According to officials, scooter had been stolen from Delhi last year, while the mobile phone and tablet were reported stolen from the Crossing police station area on Sunday. According to TOI, Jitendra has eight registered cases against him for robbery, theft, and snatching, authorities confirmed.